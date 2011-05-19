80 PLUS Gold: Four Efficient 700-850 W Power Supplies

Measurements: Seasonic X-760
Efficiency according to 80 PLUS Gold specifications
Efficiency based on performance profiles.
Together with the FSP Aurum AU-700, Seasonic's X-760 leads the pack in lab testing. Minor differences aside, the two PSUs are equal in terms of efficiency, and that's impressive given the high level at which they operate.
The Seasonic X-760 falls behind the other devices in terms of hold-up time, but even there it stays within the ATX specification. Otherwise, the results offer nothing to complain about. The ripple and noise measurements confirm the quality of this PSU.
Users looking for a powerful PSU with modular cable management have found their match in Seasonic's X-760. The device boasts both excellent workmanship and high performance in our tests.
Thanks for an excellent review.
no pun intended here ;-)
I've used the X 650 in builds for two of my friends. I can't wait to get mine. The cabling is perfect for the Antec 1200 case.
This review would have benefited greatly by including both silver and gold rated PSUs from 750W - 1000W. Some Silver rated PSUs actually perform at nearly at gold levels (Corsair) and so they are a great value.
It would have been nice to have some expert comment on Au's claim that a non-modular cable setup improves efficiency. This appears to be a myth because we see many modular units outperform non-modular units in their class.
Still I really enjoyed this review.
flongGreat review, but where is Corsair???? /citation]Corsair don't build there own PSU:s the are mostly Seasonic built, some CWT. For example the Corsair AX series are nearly identical to the Seasonic X series, the only difference is the fan.
The 'fan-on' at 20% (i think without looking back) is worst case, mine kicks on at about 30-35% depending on ambient temp, so its awesome quiet. Even when on its quiet.
It works very well in a dual gaming/home cinema box...
I'd definiately recommend one
are you guys complete noobs! do you think we need this ...?
