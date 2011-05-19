80 PLUS Gold: Four Efficient 700-850 W Power Supplies

SilverStone Strider Gold SST-ST75F-G
The PSUs in SilverStone's Strider Gold series are relatively new additions. The manufacturer is hoping to satisfy increasingly demanding power users. In comparison to the other test candidates, SilverStone's product was not packaged with the same care. The device comes wrapped in a single layer of bubble wrap, and there is no case keeping the cables organized.
As with the Seasonic device, SilverStone's Strider Gold SST-ST75F-G offers a fully modular cable management system with round cables. The terminal blocks for each cable in the PSU's housing don't seem to be quite as carefully crafted as the connectors on the Seasonic device. Cable lengths and the number of ports are average. The single 12 V rail can handle a maximum of 744 W. That's over 99% of the power delivery claimed by the manufacturer.
|SilverStone Strider Gold SST-ST75F-G
|AC Input
|100-240 V, 50-60 Hz
|DC Output
|+3.3 V
|+5 V
|+12 V (#1)
|+12 V (#2)
|+12 V (#3)
|+12 V (#4)
|-12 V
|+5 Vsb
|22 A
|25 A
|62 A
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|0.5 A
|3.5 A
|Individual Output
|3
|17
|Rail Utilization
|Sys
|Sys
|CPU & VGA
|Combined Output
|150 W
|744 W
|Total Continuous Output
|750 W
|Peak Output
|850 W
Thanks for an excellent review.
no pun intended here ;-)
I've used the X 650 in builds for two of my friends. I can't wait to get mine. The cabling is perfect for the Antec 1200 case.
This review would have benefited greatly by including both silver and gold rated PSUs from 750W - 1000W. Some Silver rated PSUs actually perform at nearly at gold levels (Corsair) and so they are a great value.
It would have been nice to have some expert comment on Au's claim that a non-modular cable setup improves efficiency. This appears to be a myth because we see many modular units outperform non-modular units in their class.
Still I really enjoyed this review.
flongGreat review, but where is Corsair???? /citation]Corsair don't build there own PSU:s the are mostly Seasonic built, some CWT. For example the Corsair AX series are nearly identical to the Seasonic X series, the only difference is the fan.
The 'fan-on' at 20% (i think without looking back) is worst case, mine kicks on at about 30-35% depending on ambient temp, so its awesome quiet. Even when on its quiet.
It works very well in a dual gaming/home cinema box...
I'd definiately recommend one
with: http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/750-watt-psu-80-plus-gold,2927-3.html