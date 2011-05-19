80 PLUS Gold: Four Efficient 700-850 W Power Supplies

SilverStone Strider Gold SST-ST75F-G

The PSUs in SilverStone's Strider Gold series are relatively new additions. The manufacturer is hoping to satisfy increasingly demanding power users. In comparison to the other test candidates, SilverStone's product was not packaged with the same care. The device comes wrapped in a single layer of bubble wrap, and there is no case keeping the cables organized.

As with the Seasonic device, SilverStone's Strider Gold SST-ST75F-G offers a fully modular cable management system with round cables. The terminal blocks for each cable in the PSU's housing don't seem to be quite as carefully crafted as the connectors on the Seasonic device. Cable lengths and the number of ports are average. The single 12 V rail can handle a maximum of 744 W. That's over 99% of the power delivery claimed by the manufacturer.

SilverStone Strider Gold SST-ST75F-G AC Input 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz DC Output +3.3 V +5 V +12 V (#1) +12 V (#2) +12 V (#3) +12 V (#4) -12 V +5 Vsb 22 A 25 A 62 A n/a n/a n/a 0.5 A 3.5 A Individual Output 3 17 Rail Utilization Sys Sys CPU & VGA Combined Output 150 W 744 W Total Continuous Output 750 W Peak Output 850 W