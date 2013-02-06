Five 550 And 600 W 80 PLUS Platinum Power Supplies, Tested

Enermax Platimax 600 W

Back in the summer of 2011, our news team saw the Enermax Platimax line unveiled at Computex, and it left an indelible impression. Enermax sent us a 600 W Platimax model for this round-up, and its packaging and workmanship are as impeccable as what we witnessed at the trade show in Taipei.

The Enermax Platimax 600 W has three 12 V rails, each of which can handle up to 25 A. Together, the three rails are rated for up to 600 W, which is the power supply's total rated output, too. We were able to draw 600 W from the three 12 V rails without any adverse effect on the other voltages.

This power supply has plenty of connectors: eight SATA, eight four-pin Molex, and four PCIe. The cables are partially modular, meaning that only the mandatory motherboard and auxiliary CPU cables are permanently attached to the unit, and cable length is above average.

