Five 550 And 600 W 80 PLUS Platinum Power Supplies, Tested

Cooler Master Silent Pro Platinum 550 W

We've seen Cooler Master launch two power supply families in the past year or so. At the end of 2011, it introduced the Silent Pro Hybrid series. This line-up of 80 PLUS Gold-rated PSUs shuts its fan off under low-load conditions where moderate ambient temperatures allow. The fan switches on when the load exceeds right around 200 W.

Cooler Master's Silent Pro Platinum family ups the ante, according to the company's spec sheet.

We received a 550 W entry-level model, and the feature list is impressive: fully sleeved permanent cables, flat modular cables, and lots of connectors, namely four PCIe, five Molex, and a whopping nine SATA connectors. However, we wish that it came with longer cables, as 27.5” may be a tad short if you want to route them behind a motherboard tray.

This power supply sports a single 12 V rail, which can be loaded with up to 45 A. It ships in a huge cardboard box, with the power supply nestled into a soft, velvet-like bag. Although it looked nice, we weren't big fans of the overpowering chemical smell the bag was emitting.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2