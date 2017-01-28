Is 80 PLUS Broken? How To Make It A More Trustworthy Certification

Fake Certification Badges
It unfortunately seems like the 80 PLUS program doesn't have the time, authority, or motivation to deal with fake certification badges. That is to say there are PSUs out there with certifications that didn't actually earn them. If each of the program's badges had a unique identifier (like a QR code or short hyperlink) linking it back to a specific PSU model, it'd be a lot harder for manufacturers to use fake certifications. However, 80 PLUS only provides a generic badge. We simply cannot understand why this is happening. Instead, interested parties have to search the 80 PLUS database in order to figure out if a PSU is really certified.
Here's something else that bothers us. When an OEM certifies a platform with 80 PLUS, brands that use the same platform don't have to provide evaluation samples to 80 PLUS, even if they make changes affecting efficiency. This means that only the original platform was really tested, and if the 80 PLUS customer wants, it can skip the full evaluation and get a certification badge by only paying a fractional fee (our sources mention it's half the price of a certification). That's wrong, in our opinion. Every new PSU should be fully evaluated, even if its original platform was tested in the past. After all, we've seen plenty of changes to original platforms resulting in different efficiency readings. Since 80 PLUS hires external labs to do the testing, we're guessing it can skip that part and take the profit it'd normally make anyway.
How we are so sure that 80 PLUS uses external labs for its certifications? Take a look at an evaluation report. Near the bottom of the page, you'll notice the verbiage: "These tests were conducted by a third party independent testing firm on behalf of the 80 PLUS Program."
It could still be updated/improved, but it's never going to be as in-depth as the very few reviews a site like Tom's does.
Personally I go for trusted manufacturers (based on user and tech reviews). Seasonic for example gives like 5 year warranty, that says a lot about quality.
Like LOKI1944, I care more about reliability. To some extent the two go hand in hand, in that a more efficient design produces less heat which has a direct relation to how quickly the two (arguably) shorted lived components, capacitors and fans last, and yet when a design has greater complexity to arrive at higher efficiency, there's more to go wrong, and reverse engineering for repair becomes much more of a hassle.
Yes I repair PSU that are worth the bother, though that's starting to split hairs since most worth the bother don't fail in the first place unless they saw a power surge that fried the switching transistors.
The other problem with complexity is in cutting corners to arrive at attractive price points. "Most" PCs don't need much more than median quality 300W PSU, but those are not very common these days at retail opposed to OEM systems, so you end up paying more to get quality, and end up with a higher wattage than you need for all but your gaming system. Increase complexity and we're paying that much more still.
Anyway, PSU efficiency doesn't matter as much to me as it did in the past, like around the Athlon XP era where many motherboards had HALT disabled, and your PC was a space heater even sitting around idle. Ironically the build I'm typing on right now, uses more power for the big 4K monitor than the PC itself uses.
Maybe we need an efficiency rating system for monitor PSU!
Moreover, efficiency testing doesn't mean that you cannot observe other parameters as well in a PSU's operation, like ripple for example.
In order to make a standard which can be followed by all reviewers you have to make sure that each of them uses exactly the same equipment and methodology. And not all reviewers can afford Chroma setups and super-expensive power meters, since most of them do this for hobby and actually don't have any serious profit.
It would be boring also if the same methodology applied to all PSU (and not only) reviewers. It is nice to have variations according to my opinion, since this way a reviewer can covers areas that the other doesn't.