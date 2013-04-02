"Three AMD 990FX-Based Motherboards For Enthusiasts"

Results: Audio And Video Encoding
Asus falls slightly behind in our single-threaded audio conversion tests, though it also appears to employ the most complex efficiency-optimizing software. In just a couple of pages, we'll be checking to see if Asus also enjoys lower average power consumption, too.
Don't speculate! Do the tests and add it to the article so we can see what the software packages are actually accomplishing! That's why I read your site, yeah? For hard info that I can't get myself.
Now, AMD is just slipping too far behind. Not just on the CPU front, but like how about some PCIe 3?
I'm waiting for 64-bit ARMs to hit the desktop. That's probably the next truly interesting thing on the horizon.
Yes, but not a lot of new things need to be offered anyways. PCIe 3.0 is just a gimmick and doesn't really give much more performance over PCIe2
Old chipset, recent boards, any questions?
I don't think enthusiasts would want to buy a slow CPU from AMD.