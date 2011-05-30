The 990FX Chipset Arrives: AMD And SLI Rise Again

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2 (DX11)

The same thing (almost) happens in Just Cause 2. AMD’s Phenom II gets stuck right around 45 frames per second, regardless of resolution. And although we apply anti-aliasing and anisotropic filtering, neither feature has much of an effect on performance, indicating that our two GeForce GTX 570s still have more to give here. Something else is artificially limiting these results.

Intel’s platform hits a ceiling at a higher frame rate—typically around 60 frames per second. It’s only really at 2560x1600 with AA and AF cranked that performance takes a more significant ding.