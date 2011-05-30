The 990FX Chipset Arrives: AMD And SLI Rise Again

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2 (DX11)
The same thing (almost) happens in Just Cause 2. AMD’s Phenom II gets stuck right around 45 frames per second, regardless of resolution. And although we apply anti-aliasing and anisotropic filtering, neither feature has much of an effect on performance, indicating that our two GeForce GTX 570s still have more to give here. Something else is artificially limiting these results.
Intel’s platform hits a ceiling at a higher frame rate—typically around 60 frames per second. It’s only really at 2560x1600 with AA and AF cranked that performance takes a more significant ding.
It Does!!!!
Did you go about benchmarking graphics cards, or was this a motherboard/cpu comparison? I'm tired of hearing this excuse all the time. We know you have a pair of 6990s and 590s in your shop. Get rid of that stupid bottleneck and DO IT RIGHT!
What is missing said something like:
...here "face"), but you said you wanted to test AMD's SLI on their 990FX vs Intel's SLI. So, IMO, you need less graphics horse power: like 2 GTS250's or 2 GTX460's or 2 GTX560's (not ti's) to tax the graphics subsystem and really show the differences. Maybe up the resolution also to really show if there is a difference between AMD's or Intel's SLI.
Thanks again for the Article, Mr Chris.
Cheers!