The 990FX Chipset Arrives: AMD And SLI Rise Again

Benchmark Results: Lost Planet 2 (DX11)
In contrast to Metro, Lost Planet 2 (also a DirectX 11-enabled title) is much more sensitive to platform performance.
We’d expect any performance difference to be most pronounced at 1680x1050, and it is. With AA on or off, there’s a pretty noticeable delta that favors Intel’s Z68-based configuration.
At 1920x1080, there’s still a pretty wide margin between Intel’s Core i5 and AMD’s fastest Phenom II. That gap narrows a bit once anti-aliasing is applied, though, and more of the emphasis is placed on graphics performance.
By the time we hit 2560x1600, both builds perform comparably. From there, it’d take a more powerful graphics setup to help alleviate the clear bottleneck: our GTX 570s in SLI.
It Does!!!!
Did you go about benchmarking graphics cards, or was this a motherboard/cpu comparison? I'm tired of hearing this excuse all the time. We know you have a pair of 6990s and 590s in your shop. Get rid of that stupid bottleneck and DO IT RIGHT!
What is missing said something like:
...here "face"), but you said you wanted to test AMD's SLI on their 990FX vs Intel's SLI. So, IMO, you need less graphics horse power: like 2 GTS250's or 2 GTX460's or 2 GTX560's (not ti's) to tax the graphics subsystem and really show the differences. Maybe up the resolution also to really show if there is a difference between AMD's or Intel's SLI.
Thanks again for the Article, Mr Chris.
Cheers!