The 990FX Chipset Arrives: AMD And SLI Rise Again

Benchmark Results: Lost Planet 2 (DX11)

In contrast to Metro, Lost Planet 2 (also a DirectX 11-enabled title) is much more sensitive to platform performance.

We’d expect any performance difference to be most pronounced at 1680x1050, and it is. With AA on or off, there’s a pretty noticeable delta that favors Intel’s Z68-based configuration.

At 1920x1080, there’s still a pretty wide margin between Intel’s Core i5 and AMD’s fastest Phenom II. That gap narrows a bit once anti-aliasing is applied, though, and more of the emphasis is placed on graphics performance.

By the time we hit 2560x1600, both builds perform comparably. From there, it’d take a more powerful graphics setup to help alleviate the clear bottleneck: our GTX 570s in SLI.