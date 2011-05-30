The 990FX Chipset Arrives: AMD And SLI Rise Again

Benchmark Results: F1 2010 (DX11)

We knew this was coming, because we’ve seen it several times before. For some reason, AMD-based platforms have a problem with F1 2010 in that they cannot break past 63ish frames per second. No, it’s not a v-sync issue. Swap the exact same setup over to an Intel platform, and suddenly we get much better numbers.

This won’t be the first time we see 990FX hamstrung in this story; it’s one of the more worrying indicators that SLI on an AMD platform might not be as rosy of a proposition as we might have hoped.

As a result of that 60-ish FPS cap, Intel’s lead at 1680x1050 is tremendous. It’s just as significant at 1920x1080. Stepping up to 2560x1600 normalizes performance a bit, but Core i5 still leads with and without anti-aliasing enabled.