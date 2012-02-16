Big Air: 14 LGA 2011-Compatible Coolers For Core i7-3000, Reviewed

Installing Phantek's PH-TC14PE

Phanteks adds a diverse installation kit for Intel’s older LGAs and AMD’s four-bolt sockets, but LGA 2011 installation is made far easier through the use of its integrated support plate.

Four standoffs (foreground) space two cross brackets (background) above the socket, with threaded studs on each cross bracket made to engage the cooler’s hold-down strap.

Bolting the PH-TC14PE’s hold-down strap to the base keeps it from flopping around when installing the heat sink. Spring-loaded nuts at the end of that strap provide even pressure across the base as they're screwed onto cross brackets.

Plugging the fan leads into motherboard headers and clipping them onto the radiators completes the installation process for Phantek’s PH-TC14PE.

Note that both fans are 140 mm (5.5 inches) and can be clipped at several heights. DIMM clearance required us to raise the fan around ½” from center. Depending on the height of your DIMMs, this option may extend the fan beyond the closing point of your case’s side panel.

Also note that the fan clips touch metal components on the back of our video card. We tilted the card slightly to eliminate potential short circuits, but you might not have this option in a chassis.