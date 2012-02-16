Big Air: 14 LGA 2011-Compatible Coolers For Core i7-3000, Reviewed

Installing Xigmatek's Venus XP-SD1266
Xigmatek uses the same bracket set as Enermax, though these are packed a little differently. Bushings for the aluminum pressure plate, for example, were found beside the plate rather than inside of it, and there’s no included wrench for the tension nuts.
Xigmatek labels its Intel and AMD brackets, though the AMD brackets are also drilled to fit Intel socket hole spacing.
This is how Enermax's installation would have appeared at the half-way point, had we used the other bracket set (minus the Xigmatek and Intel labels, of course). Cross brackets are mounted to LGA 2011-specific standoffs using thumb nuts.
With no wrench to play with, we tightened Xigmatek’s tension nuts using an electric screwdriver. The results are the same, with a slight space found between the cross brackets and the pressure plate when both nuts are fully tightened.
Like SilenX, Xigmatek uses rubber tacks to hold its Venus XP-SD1266 fan and heat sink together. Xigmatek’s design is better in a couple ways, including the fact that the sink is actually tall enough to hold the fan. The tacks are also slotted and hooked on from the sides, rather than forced in from above and below.
On a side note i wish the "ZALMAN CNPS9900MAX-R" was reviewed as well considering on newegg it is compatible with LGA 2011, and I've been eye balling that one since it came out for my next build.
I've heard nothing but great things from CM's Hyper 212+ and Evo variants. Might I add the other powerhouse in affordable cooling, Thermalright's TRUE Spirit 120 for just about the same price. It seems the Hyper 212+ and TRUE Spirit have fallen off in Heatsink/Fan comparison charts despite kicking some serious ass against there competition price rise, and can even hang very well against high-end coolers costing 2-3 times as much.
I realize you have to compare modern products to modern products for the sake of it, but just a FYI for those not familiar with the cooling scene. Don't ever count out a product that first debut 2-3 years ago, they can still hang, the good ones at least.
Water cooling is a lot more expensive and a lot more complicated. Water cooling systems are not maintenance free and always add the risk of a leaking pipe.
$80-$90 is a small price to pay for getting a quieter PC without resorting to water cooling.
Example:
Noctua NH-D14 weighs 900g without fans and it did 45c at full load.
900g/45c= 20.00 efficiency ratio.
Panteck PH-TC14PE weighs 970g without fans, performing at 46c.
970g/46c= 21.09 efficiency ratio.
CM Hyper 212 EVO Weighs 580g with fan, performing at 51c.
580g/51c= 11.37 efficiency ratio.
Ideally, the lower the ratio, the more efficient a cpu cooler is. Other charts count as well when making a final decision.
I checked newegg and amazon
seems like a good replacement for my sunbeam core contact heatsing
By that logic, having no cooler at all is the most efficient... 0g/200c= 0 efficiency ratio. And a dead CPU.
Also, the higher the temperature (Bad), the lower the ratio, which doesn't make sense.
You would also need to use the ambient temperature delta rather than the absolute temperature in any sort of ratio for the results to be meaningful.
I think that the majority of people don't care how heavy their cooler is, only about the price.
I am not saying that i need mass to make my decision. And i agree that surface is important. All i am saying is that i want to see cpu heatsinks to be more efficient or equal at cooling with less metal.