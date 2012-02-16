Big Air: 14 LGA 2011-Compatible Coolers For Core i7-3000, Reviewed

Installing Akasa's Venom Voodoo

With glory shots covered in our previous picture story, today’s article focuses on installation, testing, and results. We begin with Akasa’s sharp-looking dual-fan Venom Voodoo.

Akasa’s installation kit covers everything from AMD’s Socket AM2 to Intel’s latest LGA 2011, with screw-in standoffs separating today’s installation from the also-possible LGA 1366.

All the base plates go back in the box thanks to LGA 2011’s integrated cooler support, into which we threaded Akasa’s custom cooler standoffs.

The Intel-style top bracket is still required, and attached to the top of the Venom Voodoo’s base using four screws from the bottom.

We like simple installations, and were pleased to find that the cooler drops straight on at this point. The heat sink’s concave side should face the cooler’s intake fan, while the exhaust fan clips to the other side.

Yellow and black signify danger, which is why it’s frequently used by both bees and construction crews. In this case, the danger might be to your competitors as you show off the power of your overclocked Sandy Bridge-E-based PC!.