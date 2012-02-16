Big Air: 14 LGA 2011-Compatible Coolers For Core i7-3000, Reviewed

Installing Arctic Cooling's Freezer i30

Arctic Cooling’s extremely simplified installation kit eliminates any LGA 1366 support plate in favor of LGA 2011-specific screws.

This could have even been considered a Sandy Bridge-only package if not for the fact that the included LGA 1155 hardware also fits LGA 1156. Even still, we're ignoring both of those interfaces in today’s installation.

Metal spacers fit over the LGA 2011’s integrated screw posts (foreground) before attaching each of the Freezer i30’s two adapter brackets (background).

With its fan removed, the Freezer i30’s integrated cross bracket screws onto its adapter brackets.

Plugging in the fan’s motherboard lead and clipping it to the heat sink completes Arctic Cooling’s Freezer i30 installation.