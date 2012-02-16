Big Air: 14 LGA 2011-Compatible Coolers For Core i7-3000, Reviewed

Installing Coolink's Corator DS

The Corator DS we received is an LGA 2011-specific model, containing nothing more than a set of nuts and standoffs to connect its universal-pattern Intel LGA brackets.

Standoffs screw into the LGA 2011 interface's included threads (foreground), and the cross brackets are then screwed onto them (background).

The Corator DS’ factory-mounted bracket then screws onto the cross brackets from the kit. What appear to be spring-loaded screws are actually threaded tubes, with a hexagonal cap and a #2 Phillips socket atop each.

The Corator DS’ single fan clips between its twin radiators, and plugging it into the motherboard power header completes the installation process.