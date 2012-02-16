Big Air: 14 LGA 2011-Compatible Coolers For Core i7-3000, Reviewed

Installing Corsair's Air Series A70
Corsair’s installation kit resembles Akasa’s, but with two key differences. First, a clip-style bracket is used for AMD interface compatibility.
The second difference is far more pertinent to our installation: there are no special standoffs for use with Intel’s LGA 2011 integrated mounting plate. Instead, Corsair relies on a little-discussed feature of the LGA 2011 design to support this product:
LGA 2011 motherboards still have LGA 1366 mounting holes. These holes are covered by the factory-installed gasket, but we can see the gasket peeking through the holes in the photo above. These holes are likely intended to prevent damage from overly-long mounting screws when using the integrated support plate.
Corsair told us to simply pop the bracket’s hold-down screws through the gasket, but these screws weren’t sharp enough to go through easily. We instead poked slits in the LGA 2011 gasket using a pocket knife, and inserted the mounting screws through those slits.
The screws now stand atop the LGA 2011 interface the same way they did on our LGA 1366 motherboards.
As with Akasa, Corsair’s mounting bracket bolts atop the A70’s base using screws from its underside.
Nuts apply tension between the cooler’s bracket and support plate using those protruding screws.
Plugging the fans into their motherboard headers and clipping them onto the heat sink completes the A70's installation.
On a side note i wish the "ZALMAN CNPS9900MAX-R" was reviewed as well considering on newegg it is compatible with LGA 2011, and I've been eye balling that one since it came out for my next build.
I've heard nothing but great things from CM's Hyper 212+ and Evo variants. Might I add the other powerhouse in affordable cooling, Thermalright's TRUE Spirit 120 for just about the same price. It seems the Hyper 212+ and TRUE Spirit have fallen off in Heatsink/Fan comparison charts despite kicking some serious ass against there competition price rise, and can even hang very well against high-end coolers costing 2-3 times as much.
I realize you have to compare modern products to modern products for the sake of it, but just a FYI for those not familiar with the cooling scene. Don't ever count out a product that first debut 2-3 years ago, they can still hang, the good ones at least.
Water cooling is a lot more expensive and a lot more complicated. Water cooling systems are not maintenance free and always add the risk of a leaking pipe.
$80-$90 is a small price to pay for getting a quieter PC without resorting to water cooling.
Example:
Noctua NH-D14 weighs 900g without fans and it did 45c at full load.
900g/45c= 20.00 efficiency ratio.
Panteck PH-TC14PE weighs 970g without fans, performing at 46c.
970g/46c= 21.09 efficiency ratio.
CM Hyper 212 EVO Weighs 580g with fan, performing at 51c.
580g/51c= 11.37 efficiency ratio.
Ideally, the lower the ratio, the more efficient a cpu cooler is. Other charts count as well when making a final decision.
I checked newegg and amazon
seems like a good replacement for my sunbeam core contact heatsing
By that logic, having no cooler at all is the most efficient... 0g/200c= 0 efficiency ratio. And a dead CPU.
Also, the higher the temperature (Bad), the lower the ratio, which doesn't make sense.
You would also need to use the ambient temperature delta rather than the absolute temperature in any sort of ratio for the results to be meaningful.
I think that the majority of people don't care how heavy their cooler is, only about the price.
I am not saying that i need mass to make my decision. And i agree that surface is important. All i am saying is that i want to see cpu heatsinks to be more efficient or equal at cooling with less metal.