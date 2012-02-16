Big Air: 14 LGA 2011-Compatible Coolers For Core i7-3000, Reviewed

Installing Corsair's Air Series A70

Corsair’s installation kit resembles Akasa’s, but with two key differences. First, a clip-style bracket is used for AMD interface compatibility.

The second difference is far more pertinent to our installation: there are no special standoffs for use with Intel’s LGA 2011 integrated mounting plate. Instead, Corsair relies on a little-discussed feature of the LGA 2011 design to support this product:

LGA 2011 motherboards still have LGA 1366 mounting holes. These holes are covered by the factory-installed gasket, but we can see the gasket peeking through the holes in the photo above. These holes are likely intended to prevent damage from overly-long mounting screws when using the integrated support plate.

Corsair told us to simply pop the bracket’s hold-down screws through the gasket, but these screws weren’t sharp enough to go through easily. We instead poked slits in the LGA 2011 gasket using a pocket knife, and inserted the mounting screws through those slits.

The screws now stand atop the LGA 2011 interface the same way they did on our LGA 1366 motherboards.

As with Akasa, Corsair’s mounting bracket bolts atop the A70’s base using screws from its underside.

Nuts apply tension between the cooler’s bracket and support plate using those protruding screws.

Plugging the fans into their motherboard headers and clipping them onto the heat sink completes the A70's installation.