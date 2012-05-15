AMD A10-4600M Review: Mobile Trinity Gets Tested

CPU Benchmarks: Productivity

The advantage held by Intel’s x86 cores allows it to dominate in the well-threaded FineReader benchmark. The best that AMD’s Trinity architecture can muster leaves it halfway between Llano and Sandy Bridge.

WinZip 16.5 offers OpenCL acceleration for AMD APUs, and enabling the option allows the A10-4600M to beat Intel’s Core i5-2450M by a hair.

We’ve been waiting quite a while for real-world OpenCL-enabled apps that demonstrate the benefits of general-purpose compute acceleration, and this is probably the most impressive performance increase we’ve seen so far from a commercially-available and popular application.

WinRAR and 7-Zip are both threaded titles that don’t benefit from OpenCL acceleration, but do reward efficient processing architectures. Not surprisingly, Intel’s Sandy Bridge does particularly well in both metrics.