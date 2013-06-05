AMD A10-6700 And A10-6800K Review: Richland Hits The Desktop

Results: Compression

Given the differences between platforms up until now, it's unexpected to see the A10s separated by almost 30 seconds. However, it appears that AMD's latest APU matches the Core i3-3220.

Only a few seconds of difference distinguish the contenders in 7-Zip, though the A10-6800K claims a technical victory in this benchmark.

Intel's Core i3-3220 wins in our CPU-oriented compression test. Enabling OpenCL hands the win to AMD's A10-6800K. And the EZ test, which maximizes compression, also favors the Richland-based chip.