The AMD A8-3500M APU Review: Llano Is Unleashed

HD Video Quality Benchmark: HQV 2.0

When it comes to HD video playback, Radeon cards are the most highly regarded, according to our testing. Let’s concentrate in the differences between Sandy Bridge’s HD Graphics 3000 and Llano’s Radeon HD 6620G using the HQV 2.0 benchmark for comparison:

HQV Benchmark version 2.0 Results (out of 210 possible) AMD A8-3500M Radeon HD 5670 Intel HD Graphics 3000 Test Class 1:Video Conversion 90 90 78 Test Class 2: Noise and Artifact Reduction 44 44 44 Test Class 3: Image Scaling and Enhancements 30 30 25 Test Class 4: Adaptive Processing 27 27 12 Totals: 191 191 159

This benchmark is not perfect in that it’s largely subjective. Having said that, you shouldn’t see more than 10 or 15 points difference between seasoned reviewers using the same hardware and driver versions.

So, how does Llano do? With 191 out of 210 possible points, it performs like a Radeon HD 5570, which is to say, quite well indeed.

The Intel HD Graphics 3000 scores 159 out of 210, which is significantly lower. We’re impressed with Intel HD Graphics 3000’s ability to handle noise and compression artifacts, and to optimize poor skin tones. On the other hand it disappointed us with poor 2:2 Film Resolution cadence support, substandard contrast enhancement, and terrible chroma up-sampling and scaling performance.

On top of this, Intel HD Graphics continues to suffer from Intel’s inability to support 23.976 FPS video playback, doubling a frame every 40 seconds. All things considered, AMD wins in this discipline.