Professional Help: Getting The Best Overclock From AMD's A8-3870K

Benchmark Results: DiRT 3
DiRT 3 stands in as a good representative of simulator titles. The A8-3870K can handle it at 1920x1080 with 2x MSAA at the Low detail preset.
DiRT 3 is another title that derives much of its performance from available memory bandwidth. Unfortunately, the overclocked A8-3870K’s best effort falls notably short of the Radeon HD 6670 DDR3.
The only significant difference between this test and the last one is added anti-aliasing (a notoriously bandwidth-dependent effect). It's probable that the APU's shared memory architecture is simply not as well-suited for throughput-intensive details as a discrete card.
The gap between discrete graphics and the APU is even clearer when we look at frame rates over time.
I have just one question - do you try to overclock the memory controller as well, because its not mentioned in the article? Thanks in advance
Thanks for catching that, fixed to hwbot.org!
Makes you wonder how old the article is that a dead domain link made it into the text :)
I don't get why all these major sites don't test the dual graphics nature of the asymetrical xfire that Llano supports? Marry that APU with a 6570 or 6670 for maximum performance, that's the whole point of the Llano experience imo! I have a Llano notebook and am so hungry for info on other's experiments and results with the APU+DGPU.