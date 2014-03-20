Which A88X-Based Board Should You Buy For Your Kaveri APU?

Test Hardware And Benchmark Configuration
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|AMD A10-7850K (Kaveri): 3.7 - 4 GHz, 4 MB L2 Cache, Socket FM2+
|CPU Cooler
|Sunbeamtech Core-Contact Freezer w/Zalman ZM-STG1 Paste
|RAM
|G.Skill F3-17600CL9D-8GBXLD (8 GB) at DDR3-1600 C9 DefaultsG.Skill F3-3000C12D-8GTXDG (8 GB) at XMP-3000 C12 Timings
|Graphics
|Hard Drive
|Samsung 840 Series MZ-7PD256, 256 GB SSD
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Corsair AX860i: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Platinum
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 8 Professional RTM x64
|Graphics
|AMD Catalyst 14.1 beta 6
Thanks to its easy attachment mechanism and good overall performance, Sunbeamtech’s Core-Contact Freezer remains a top pick in my AMD testing arsenal.
G.Skill’s F3-17600CL9D-8GBXLD is the only memory kit in our lab that defaults to our DDR3-1600 CAS 9 test standard. Faster RAM always uses slower defaults, and slower RAM requires XMP to get there. The problem is that some boards automatically enable other overclocking features when XMP is enabled. Consistency rules these tests.
We replaced the slower memory with G.Skill’s DDR3-3000 kit for our overclocking stability tests.
Boasting 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency, Corsair’s AX860i keeps our voltage levels steady throughout benchmarks and overclocking sessions.
|Benchmark Settings
|Adobe Creative Suite
|Adobe After Effects CC
|Version 12.0.0.404: Create Video which includes Three Streams, 210 Frames, Render Multiple Frames Simultaneosly
|Adobe Photoshop CC
|Version 14.0 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
|Adobe Premeire Pro CC
|Version 7.0.0 (342), 6.61 GB MXF Project to H.264 to H.264 Blu-ray, Output 1920x1080, Maximum Quality
|Audio/Video Encoding
|iTunes
|Version 11.0.4.4 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
|LAME MP3
|Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.99: Video from Canon Eos 7D (1920x1080, 25 FPS) 1 Minutes 22 Seconds Audio: PCM-S16, 48,000 Hz, Two-Channel, to Video: AVC1 Audio: AAC (High Profile)
|TotalCode Studio 2.5
|Version: 2.5.0.10677: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, Two-Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
|Productivity
|ABBYY FineReader
|Version 10.0.102.95: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
|Adobe Acrobat 11
|Version 11.0.0.379: Print PDF from 115 Page PowerPoint, 128-bit RC4 Encryption
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2013
|Version 15.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
|Blender
|Version: 2.68A, Cycles Engine, Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, 1920x1080, 8x Anti-Aliasing, Render THG.blend frame 1
|Visual Studio 2010
|Version 10.0, Compile Google Chrome, Scripted
|File Compression
|WinZip
|Version 18.0 Pro: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r"
|WinRAR
|Version 5.0: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
|7-Zip
|Version 9.30 alpha (64-bit): THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|3DMark 11
|Version: 1.0.5.0, Benchmark Only
|3DMark Professional
|Version: 1.2.250.0 (64-bit), Fire Strike Benchmark
|PCMark 8
|Version: 1.0.0 x64, Full Test
|SiSoftware Sandra
|Version 2014.02.20.10, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / Multimedia / Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth Benchmarks
Even beyond price, ATX seems pointless with a Kaveri APU. Myself, I'm waiting for the A8-7600 to build a very small (< 3 liters) ITX HTPC running the APU in 45W mode. Although I'm very excited about doing that build, I can't see any use case that makes sense for a Kaveri APU in an ATX form factor. Perhaps the A88x chipset has some feature benefit for building something using the 750 or 760k CPU in a budget build. But the only build I would even think about using a Kaveri APU in would be a mini-ITX PC/HTPC or laptop.
Beyond that, I would love to see Lian-Li come out with a tiny case like the PC-Q02, PC-Q09 or PC-Q12, but with the design for a single 120mm CLC and a 300W SFX PSU to allow a decent overclock on a 7850k APU with the smallest form factor possible (i.e. < 8 liters). That type of build might get me jazzed up for the 7850k.