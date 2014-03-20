Which A88X-Based Board Should You Buy For Your Kaveri APU?

Test Hardware And Benchmark Configuration

Test System Configuration CPU AMD A10-7850K (Kaveri): 3.7 - 4 GHz, 4 MB L2 Cache, Socket FM2+ CPU Cooler Sunbeamtech Core-Contact Freezer w/Zalman ZM-STG1 Paste RAM G.Skill F3-17600CL9D-8GBXLD (8 GB) at DDR3-1600 C9 DefaultsG.Skill F3-3000C12D-8GTXDG (8 GB) at XMP-3000 C12 Timings Graphics Hard Drive Samsung 840 Series MZ-7PD256, 256 GB SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Corsair AX860i: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Platinum Software OS Microsoft Windows 8 Professional RTM x64 Graphics AMD Catalyst 14.1 beta 6

Thanks to its easy attachment mechanism and good overall performance, Sunbeamtech’s Core-Contact Freezer remains a top pick in my AMD testing arsenal.

G.Skill’s F3-17600CL9D-8GBXLD is the only memory kit in our lab that defaults to our DDR3-1600 CAS 9 test standard. Faster RAM always uses slower defaults, and slower RAM requires XMP to get there. The problem is that some boards automatically enable other overclocking features when XMP is enabled. Consistency rules these tests.

We replaced the slower memory with G.Skill’s DDR3-3000 kit for our overclocking stability tests.

Boasting 80 PLUS Platinum efficiency, Corsair’s AX860i keeps our voltage levels steady throughout benchmarks and overclocking sessions.