Which A88X-Based Board Should You Buy For Your Kaveri APU?

FM2A88X+ Killer Firmware
The top tuning option for ASRock’s FM2A88X+ Killer offers several factory-defined overclocks, from which the 4.2 GHz setting got us closest to our desired voltage levels.
Switching back to manual mode, we found that the 1.2625 V setting brought this processor closest to CPU thermal limits that generally occur at actual outputs exceeding 1.45 V. We can’t think of a good reason to push any CPU manufactured at 28 nm beyond that voltage.
The 4.59 GHz frequency achieved by our A10-7850K sample on ASRock’s FM2A88X+ Killer represents its 46x 100 MHz setting, with the board’s actual 99.8 MHz reference clock.
Thanks to its popularity with enthusiasts, XMP is an Intel technology that motherboard manufacturers now implement on AMD models. The looser timings and higher voltage triggered by XMP mode helped ASRock’s FM2A88X-Killer push G.Skill’s “Intel-optimized” DDR3-3000 to DDR3-2496 on AMD’s integrated memory controller.
The FM2A88X+ Killer memory tuning menu begins with a timings table that could help enthusiasts find their way back to stable settings, without clearing current settings to start over.
Primary and secondary timings are completely covered, while tertiary timings are reserved for the motherboard to determine.
Even beyond price, ATX seems pointless with a Kaveri APU. Myself, I'm waiting for the A8-7600 to build a very small (< 3 liters) ITX HTPC running the APU in 45W mode. Although I'm very excited about doing that build, I can't see any use case that makes sense for a Kaveri APU in an ATX form factor. Perhaps the A88x chipset has some feature benefit for building something using the 750 or 760k CPU in a budget build. But the only build I would even think about using a Kaveri APU in would be a mini-ITX PC/HTPC or laptop.
Beyond that, I would love to see Lian-Li come out with a tiny case like the PC-Q02, PC-Q09 or PC-Q12, but with the design for a single 120mm CLC and a 300W SFX PSU to allow a decent overclock on a 7850k APU with the smallest form factor possible (i.e. < 8 liters). That type of build might get me jazzed up for the 7850k.