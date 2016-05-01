Acer Predator X34 34-inch WQHD Curved G-Sync Monitor Review

Packaging, Physical Layout And Accessories

To protect the integrity of an ultra-wide curved screen, the carton needs to be oversized and Acer has stepped up on that score. The box is enormous and seems capable of withstanding a lot of punishment during shipping. Even the grab handles are reinforced with plastic inserts on the sides. You're unlikely to see an X34 damaged en route to its new owner.

The cable bundle includes one each of HDMI, DisplayPort and USB 3.0. The external power supply is oversized and runs fairly cool. You also get a beefy metal adapter for the 100mm VESA mount around back. If you choose to forgo the excellent stand for an aftermarket bracket, this plate will interface with the hardware of your choice.

Product 360

The stand is cast aluminum and while it looks spindly, it is quite solid. It allows for a 5.1-inch height adjustment, which is somewhat rare among ultra-wide displays. You also get 25 degrees of tilt. Movements are firm and free of extraneous play.

In the lower right, facing downwards, are five control keys. You have to operate them by feel but icons appear on the screen to tell you their functions.

The screen itself is billed as a borderless design but when the power is on a .5-inch frame appears around the picture. The lower trim measures 1.1 inches in width. Using the X34 in a multi-screen configuration means a one-inch gap between images. The anti-glare layer is the same one we see on the majority of gaming monitors striking a proper balance between light rejection and clarity.

The curve is fairly subtle at 3800mm. Compared to the 2000mm radius, seen on displays like the BenQ XR3501 and Acer's own Z35, it makes a marked difference in how the image wraps around the user. 3800R is a "less is more" approach and brings the edges of the image just a bit closer without imparting any visible distortion.

The X34 tapers from side to side so it looks thinner than it actually is. At the bulge's center point it hits three inches but by the time you get to the edge it's less than an inch. There are no USB or headphone jacks here but you'll find both on the rear-facing input panel.

From the back you can see an extremely useful handle at the top of the upright. It's at a good balance point so the X34 will remain vertical when you pick it up. The screen's only grillwork takes the form of a v-shaped feature that complements the panel's taper. That grill covers two excellent seven-watt speakers. Tuned by DTS, they offer a decent frequency range and plenty of volume. While there isn't much bass to be had, we think they sound better than the vast majority of built-ins.

The inputs all face backward and are nestled under the upright making access difficult. Luckily there aren't too many of them. You get one each of DisplayPort 1.2a and HDMI 1.4. The USB hub is version 3.0 and includes one upstream and four downstream ports. For a more immersive audio experience, you can plug in your headphones here as well.