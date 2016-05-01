Acer Predator X34 34-inch WQHD Curved G-Sync Monitor Review

Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

After recording our color gamut and luminance values, we still feel the X34 is a good monitor without calibration. Even with the gamma anomalies we noted on the previous page, most colors hit their targets or are at worst, slightly over-saturated. Luminance levels are also a bit high so the resulting look is just a little too vivid to be called natural. We are picking nits though, the image looks quite good and will satisfy the majority of users.

Fixing gamma doesn't change the slightly oversaturated colors but it does lower luminance levels to where overall errors become invisible. Color is now more balanced and we have cut the average error just about in half from its unadjusted level of 3.85dE.

Now we return to the comparison group.

1.89dE is a very good number. It's just that the other screens are a little better. The freak-of-nature ViewSonic XG2700-4K wins the day and will likely keep its color accuracy record for some time to come. We're perfectly satisfied with the X34's performance here.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

A little extra saturation in the red and green primaries results in a 4.71-percent bonus gamut volume. This metric isn't a big deal in gaming or general use but professionals will likely be attracted to the extra color offered by the X34.