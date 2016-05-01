Acer Predator X34 34-inch WQHD Curved G-Sync Monitor Review

Color Gamut And Performance
After recording our color gamut and luminance values, we still feel the X34 is a good monitor without calibration. Even with the gamma anomalies we noted on the previous page, most colors hit their targets or are at worst, slightly over-saturated. Luminance levels are also a bit high so the resulting look is just a little too vivid to be called natural. We are picking nits though, the image looks quite good and will satisfy the majority of users.
Fixing gamma doesn't change the slightly oversaturated colors but it does lower luminance levels to where overall errors become invisible. Color is now more balanced and we have cut the average error just about in half from its unadjusted level of 3.85dE.
Now we return to the comparison group.
1.89dE is a very good number. It's just that the other screens are a little better. The freak-of-nature ViewSonic XG2700-4K wins the day and will likely keep its color accuracy record for some time to come. We're perfectly satisfied with the X34's performance here.
Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB
A little extra saturation in the red and green primaries results in a 4.71-percent bonus gamut volume. This metric isn't a big deal in gaming or general use but professionals will likely be attracted to the extra color offered by the X34.
Now I just have to decide between this and a 4k. :(
The predator x34 was produced in two main batches. The 2nd batch (Feburary 2016) was done to correct problems in the first batch.
High refreshrates (90+) still have the advantage of less pixel blur (from pixels transitioning colors faster) which makes images clearer in fast paced games, and can still appear smoother than 60 hz gsync. Additionally, with a game running at 120 fps+ input should feel a tad snappier, especially with a higher refreshrate monitor.
How much you will notice it depends on several things I suppose. Some people don't care about it, but I've really enjoyed my 144hz monitor, even when I disable free-sync.
Forgot to mention one the most important points, elimination of screen tearing (within the dynamic refresh range). I apologize that I don't know how to edit comments here..
I own one. The only issue I have is some backlight bleed that has actually improved with time. It is noticeable in a completely dark room and a black screen but I never notice it during normal usage. No other issues at all and I do get 100Hz.
That is of course a sample size of one, and for $1300 (although I paid $1150) expecting perfect is not unreasonable. Yet it is a fantastic monitor.
$1300 plus say $600 (average) for a GPU to push the X34's pixels, not to mention S&H and potential sales-tax... and your looking at $2K for your video-display option. SLI/X-Fire, ramp it up even more. Going Titan with this monitor as a dual-purchase and that's a loan, LOL! No thanks!
DSR upscale to 1440p with the X3501 makes more sense, i.e. bang-for-buck performance.
Who cares if the desktop is 1080p? If you are a strictly a gamer, it matters not to most, only those who vid/photo render/edit, or are just plain elitist's.
The X34 is a grand monitor, yes. But for the price, strictly for gaming... There are better/smarter options. Just my opinion.