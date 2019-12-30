Acer Predator X35 Gaming Monitor Review: The Best of the Best

Viewing Angles

We observed some interesting behavior when looking at the X35’s image from 45-degree off-axis positions. The anti-glare layer seems to have a polarizing property, which accounts for the light spots seen across the middle of the screen. The color shift is expected with VA. The head-on view is just fine but we don’t consider this monitor a good candidate for sharing. The front layer does a great job at maintaining image clarity and rejecting ambient light, but the viewer should be in the center seat for best results.

Screen Uniformity

Our X35 sample had no issues with screen uniformity. We couldn’t see any hotspots, bleed or glow, and its result of just 9.05% deviation from center corroborates that. Quality control must be a priority when a monitor is this expensive. We don’t expect buyers to have any issues.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

A gaming monitor at this price point should annihilate the competition in a speed contest and the X35 certainly deliversed 200Hz should beat 144Hz, and it clearly does here. You won’t notice the absence of ULMB with that quick 6ms screen draw time. Blur is simply not an issue. And the total lag time of 27ms can only be eclipsed by a 240Hz monitor. In practice, the X35 feels just like one of the super-fast 25-inch 240Hz screens, except bigger. Competitive gamers can add this panel to their toolbox with confidence. It can keep up with even the best players.

