Acer Predator X35 Gaming Monitor Review: The Best of the Best

This is the best gaming monitor we've tested yet--if you can afford it.

Acer Predator X35 Gaming Monitor
Viewing Angles

We observed some interesting behavior when looking at the X35’s image from 45-degree off-axis positions. The anti-glare layer seems to have a polarizing property, which accounts for the light spots seen across the middle of the screen. The color shift is expected with VA. The head-on view is just fine but we don’t consider this monitor a good candidate for sharing. The front layer does a great job at maintaining image clarity and rejecting ambient light, but the viewer should be in the center seat for best results.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

Our X35 sample had no issues with screen uniformity. We couldn’t see any hotspots, bleed or glow, and its result of just 9.05% deviation from center corroborates that. Quality control must be a priority when a monitor is this expensive. We don’t expect buyers to have any issues.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

A gaming monitor at this price point should annihilate the competition in a speed contest and the X35 certainly deliversed 200Hz should beat 144Hz, and it clearly does here. You won’t notice the absence of ULMB with that quick 6ms screen draw time. Blur is simply not an issue. And the total lag time of 27ms can only be eclipsed by a 240Hz monitor. In practice, the X35 feels just like one of the super-fast 25-inch 240Hz screens, except bigger. Competitive gamers can add this panel to their toolbox with confidence. It can keep up with even the best players.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • derekullo 30 December 2019 18:01
    I've never owned a curved or Ultrawide monitor.

    I'm sure gaming looks amazing since you can render the image so that it perfectly fits your display.

    Watching a 1080p on a 4k display isn't that bad since they share the same aspect ratio and we have decent 4k upscalers.

    But what about watching a 1080p movie on a 3440x1440 screen?

    Do you get visual artifacts if you stretch a 16:9 to a 21:9 screen?

    Do you typically watch a movie stretched out or do you create a custom 1080p resolution (basically blacks bars on the sides)?
    Reply
  • Late_Apex 31 December 2019 16:08
    As a long time reader of this site and lurker on the forums, I am disappointed to see the rating on this monitor given the lateness of the review. I was in the market for this monitor and it’s Asus twin and very quickly realized that there is a major issue with this monitor. A quick search will reveal that there is a significant flickering problem with the backlight of this monitor during usage in some games above 60hz. Asus and Acer websites are full of complaints as are other forums.

    Asus to its credit posted a few weeks ago that they were working on a firmware to fix it as Nvidia is not able to do anything. Acer has been quiet on this topic.

    At this point in time, at the price point, this monitor is defective and should receive a 1 star or lower rating until it is fixed appropriately. Also, Acer not even acknowledging the problem is a huge warning to stay away.
    Reply
  • Ninjawithagun 02 January 2020 19:22
    I actually do own an Acer X35 and yes, it is provides the ultimate gaming experience. There is absolutely no substitute for HDR1000 combined with 120Hz (and higher) refresh rate, G-Sync, and 10-bit color. Regardless, gameplay on this monitor is breathtaking and something that you may have only experienced on an LG OLED TV. I will confirm the concern that Late_Apex stated regarding that there are existing issues with this particular panel. The Asus PG35VQ shares the same panel and the same issue - flickering. The flickering is triggered by specific colors and patterns within certain games. Both Acer and Asus have stated that the issue is known problem and they have a firmware solution in the works and have stated that an optional firmware update would be available by the end of December. However, it's now January and neither have provided it for download on their websites. Regardless, I still highly recommend this monitor in spite of the flickering issue. Knowing that a firmware fix will eventually be available, just makes me want to double down on my recommendation.
    Reply
  • Ninjawithagun 02 January 2020 19:26
    Late_Apex said:
    As a long time reader of this site and lurker on the forums, I am disappointed to see the rating on this monitor given the lateness of the review. I was in the market for this monitor and it’s Asus twin and very quickly realized that there is a major issue with this monitor. A quick search will reveal that there is a significant flickering problem with the backlight of this monitor during usage in some games above 60hz. Asus and Acer websites are full of complaints as are other forums.

    Asus to its credit posted a few weeks ago that they were working on a firmware to fix it as Nvidia is not able to do anything. Acer has been quiet on this topic.

    At this point in time, at the price point, this monitor is defective and should receive a 1 star or lower rating until it is fixed appropriately. Also, Acer not even acknowledging the problem is a huge warning to stay away.

    Acer actually did finally respond and stated that a firmware fix is coming soon:

    https://us.answers.acer.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/65552/~/acer-predator-x35-optional-firmware-update
    Reply
  • Late_Apex 03 January 2020 16:42
    Ninjawithagun said:
    Acer actually did finally respond and stated that a firmware fix is coming soon:

    https://us.answers.acer.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/65552/~/acer-predator-x35-optional-firmware-update

    That's great that they finally responded. I picked up an Asus PG27Q for the moment and have another week to return it. I've been waiting for word on the actual fix because I would like to buy the monitor in the review.

    Given that this monitor came out midway through the year, the lateness of this particular review, and the known issues, I take issue with this rating. For $2000+ USD, it needs to be a 1 star monitor UNTIL it is fixed. I sent Asus an email asking for an update and no response yet as on paper, this is the best do it all monitor you can get, assuming it works as advertised!

    Glad you are enjoying it. I hope the firmware will fix it for you in the near future.
    Reply