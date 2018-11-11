Acer RG270 Gaming Monitor Review: Color Accuracy at a Budget Price

Trending

Brightness and Contrast

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs. We cover Brightness and Contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

Inexpensive IPS monitors are a somewhat small category, so we rounded up a selection of VA and TN screens from our database. All are value choices; although, most cost a bit more than the RG270. Today, we’re comparing the RG270 to Asus’ ROG Swift PG27V, MSI’s Optix MPG27CQ and Optix MAG24C, Acer’s XF251Q and AOC’s AG322QCX.

Acer specs the RG270 at 250 nits brightness, but our sample only hit 212.5 nits when measured in its out-of-box Standard mode. That’s just enough light for any indoor space, but we’d like to see a bit more output. Turning VRB on reduced that number to around 150 nits, which is bright enough for most environments; however, we saw some flicker.

The RG270’s black levels were higher than any VA panel we’ve seen but better than the TN panels in the group. That is due to those two TN screens’ higher output capability. There are premium IPS displays that deliver a little more dynamic range, but you’ll pay for that small improvement. The RG270 delivers a good value/performance ratio.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Calibration cost us a tiny bit of contrast, but there wasn’t a visible difference when viewing real-world content. A few IPS displays would do slightly better, but the differences are much smaller than the higher prices would suggest. For just $250, the RG270 showed decent performance in our contrast tests.

The intra-image contrast value fell only slightly to 810.4:1. While the RG270 won’t be mistaken for a VA panel, the results indicate a well-built panel with good quality control. Our sample performed well in the tests, showing good alignment of the grid polarizer and very little light bleed. But note that slim monitors like this often have sample-to-sample issues with screen uniformity and ANSI contrast.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Lucky_SLS 11 November 2018 14:57
    250 bucks for a 75hz is still too steep a price. 200 bucks for a 27"? Now that's reasonable.
  • fastertove 11 November 2018 18:24
    75Hz isn't enough for a gaming monitor.
  • WildCard999 11 November 2018 21:21
    21477464 said:
    75Hz isn't enough for a gaming monitor.

    It really depends on the type of games, for FPS/racing games I'd agree however if your playing less competitive titles then 75hz is plenty smooth and this is coming from someone who's owned 75hz/144hz monitors.

    I'd probably pass on this monitor as you can get a 29" 2560x1080/75hz/IPS/Freesync/HDR for cheaper. (LG - 29WK600-W)
  • PapaCrazy 11 November 2018 21:41
    Are there any IPS Adobe RGB monitors w/ 120hz and G Sync? I want it all.
  • zthomas 12 November 2018 02:13
    Yeah I got a Acer 27 500 plus g-sync.. Amazon has the 35 inch at around 800 lowest I've seen it. Now some are saying the g-sync is slowing down on some games, I haven't noticed its just nvidia prices are so wishywashy and availability are nightmarish and now some are saying Trumps tariffs will make computer parts more expensive at the end of the year. Saying buy now and not to wait.. stock up..
  • envy14tpe 12 November 2018 10:22
    For another $125 you can get 1440p, 165Hz, and G-sync with Dell, albeit TN panel. But $250 is 2 much. I could see this at $200 though.
  • zthomas 12 November 2018 12:49
    Dell monitors and gaming laptops seem to be a good deal.. priced low and perform well but for how long always a question with new stuff.. 4 years on my g-sync monitor with zero issues.. now that's pretty good..
  • BulkZerker 12 November 2018 17:22
    "For another $125 you can get 1440p, 165Hz, and G-sync with Dell, albeit TN panel. But $250 is 2 much. I could see this at $200 though."

    $350 for a tn panel? Pass. For that kind of money I found an Acer XF270HU (flash sale mind you) IPs screen, freesync... Also has crummy built in speakers and a rather nice USB 3.0 hub.
  • chickenballs 13 November 2018 14:25
    is there a 1440p 27inch ips or va panel with 60 or higher hz and freesync for less than 400 bucks?
    Many of us have been using 1080p for over ten years now and upgrading to another 1080p is kinda pointless especially if we have better gpus than gtx 1070 and don't play cs
