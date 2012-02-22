Acer, Dell, LG, And Samsung: Four 23" LCD Monitors, Rounded-Up

Power Consumption
There's hardly any difference in power consumption between our four 23" LCDs, though, it’s worth mentioning that LG’s IPS236V consumes about 5 W more than the S231HL Bid, S2330MX, and S23A550H. This is consistent with what we've seen from past round-ups, where IPS-based monitors tend to be less energy efficient.
I guess I was wrong.
Why dont you guys test it the usual way? with a CRT monitor side by side running a timer (with ms ofc) and take some photos?
LG's QA website.
Question: did you go into the Menu > Picture and change the Black Level setting to Low? It defaults to High for some unknown reason, and at that setting the blacks are indeed terrible. At Low, the blacks are much, much better, and the slight decrease in white levels isn't much of an issue given that this is an extremely bright monitor.
Gamma set to 2.2. We did set to low. And as you know we measure luminance (nits) not illuminance (lux). Maybe this unit sat in the review pool too long... Not sure, but those were the readings that we achieved.