Trending

Acer XB270HU 27-Inch IPS 144Hz G-Sync Monitor Review

Acer's XB270HU is one of the only IPS screens that can run at 144Hz. We'll see how the G-Sync monitor fares in our video performance and gaming tests.

By

Packaging, Physical Layout And Accessories

Acer ships the XB270HU, like all its monitors, in a suitcase-style carton. Styrofoam completely surrounds the panel and other parts for solid and thorough protection. Accessories are minimal and include an IEC power cord for the internal power supply and a beefy DisplayPort cable for the single video input. You also get a USB 3.0 cable for the four-port on-board hub. The manual comes on a CD-ROM.

Product 360

Unless you set them next to one another, you might think you're looking at the Ultra HD XB280HK. Aside from the size difference, both displays share the same styling. The bezel is ultra-thin at only 10 millimeters around the sides and top and 19mm on the bottom. This is a great screen for multi-monitor systems. In the lower right there are traditional push-buttons that work with a satisfying click. The power LED is a bright blue and cannot be dimmed.

The screen coating is typical of most computer monitors. It's rare that we see front layers that degrade image quality anymore and this Acer does well in the clarity department. Some light reflection is possible but by and large, you can place this screen anywhere and it will look good. The IPS panel is one of the best and brightest we've seen and its AHVA technology really does improve viewing angles as you'll see later on.

The stand offers almost six inches of height adjustment plus swivel, tilt and portrait mode. Everything moves with a solid feel that's never sloppy or wobbly. The upright is quite stiff too which means there's no vibration when you accidentally bump your desk during an intense word processing session.

The XB270HU's side profile is of average slimness with a prominent power bulge across the middle. There are two side-facing USB 3.0 ports (not shown in this photo). Unfortunately, there is no audio available, either digital or analog. You'll have to connect headphones or speakers directly to your computer.

Here you can see the USB port bulge and the smooth back of the monitor. The upright unsnaps to reveal a 100mm VESA mount. Ventilation is more than adequate and we never experienced any significant heat even when the monitor was left on all day. The upright contains a small hole for cable management.

The only video input available is DisplayPort. Of course you can use the XB270HU with a non-G-Sync system but then it becomes a very expensive 27-inch QHD/IPS monitor. At the far right you can see the USB 3.0 upstream port and two downstream connections. The power plug and toggle switch are not shown.

55 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Bartendalot 13 August 2015 07:42
    I was nervous after hearing all the QC issues but either they fixed whatever issues people were reporting And I got a perfect one out of the box on the first try (was ready to RMA once or twice because I really wanted this monitor to work as advertised).

    Have others been getting XB270HU out of the box with no dead pixels or noticible light bleed?

    Yes... It was expensive but this is hands down, the best monitor I've ever owned.
    Reply
  • Bartendalot 13 August 2015 07:46
    "*either they fixed the QC issues or I got lucky"

    Is what I meant to say. First comments get me a little overenthused sometimes!
    Reply
  • envy14tpe 13 August 2015 07:57
    When Acer announced this and after I saw the tftcentral review I had my heart set on this. But then as people started to get them I heard about the issues. The QC issues seem way above average. Unless there is proof of a real fix I'm staying away from this monitor. Sad. Cuz it has/had so much potential. The specs are what us fps gamers want.
    Reply
  • razvanc 13 August 2015 12:13
    I'd like more reviews to inform people about IPS glow. IPS panels are gerat for image and viewing angles but become completely useless in the dark. To me, they look like the first generation of LCDs with no ambient light. So, people who play games or who watch movies in the dark should stay away. TN panels don't have this issue. And this is why I don't really understand Tom's for recommending IPS for gaming with such conviction. It should come with an asterisk at the end saying: "If you don't play in the dark".
    Reply
  • spagalicious 13 August 2015 12:26
    Great review, and an even better panel. I have seen some photos of some pretty questionable panels as far as backlight bleed and 'IPS Glow' go. Purchased this panel near the end of July and at 45% (a bit too high even) brightness, there is no noticable backlight bleed or orange glow present. I like to think they've probably improved their process in manufacturing these panels over the last 6 months, but I could be wrong.

    Not to mention Acer is pretty good about the RMA process and replacement panels. Favorable to ASUS's "Under ten dead pixels is normal and not covered under warranty" policy...
    Reply
  • cknobman 13 August 2015 13:25
    $800 for an Acer?

    It may be a nice monitor but that is still a hard sell given it is an Acer.
    Reply
  • ubercake 13 August 2015 13:32
    I feel like I need to do a side-by-side with my PG278Q. The contrast on this Acer is amazing for an IPS in that price range I did love my Acer HN274H from the pre-G-sync days...
    Reply
  • ToineF 13 August 2015 13:58
    if it was 1ms, I think it would be worth it.
    Reply
  • ubercake 13 August 2015 14:16
    16450327 said:
    if it was 1ms, I think it would be worth it.

    I was thinking the same thing but the difference between that and the ROG Swift is only 2ms black to white. This is more where the rubber meets the road.
    Reply
  • Eggz 13 August 2015 14:31
    Wuuuut?! Where did the days go where we used to have to drop a lot of money on our favorite set of monitor compromises? I really want to see this in person to feel whether it's as good as it seems :)
    Reply