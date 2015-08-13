Acer XB270HU 27-Inch IPS 144Hz G-Sync Monitor Review

Packaging, Physical Layout And Accessories

Acer ships the XB270HU, like all its monitors, in a suitcase-style carton. Styrofoam completely surrounds the panel and other parts for solid and thorough protection. Accessories are minimal and include an IEC power cord for the internal power supply and a beefy DisplayPort cable for the single video input. You also get a USB 3.0 cable for the four-port on-board hub. The manual comes on a CD-ROM.

Product 360

Unless you set them next to one another, you might think you're looking at the Ultra HD XB280HK. Aside from the size difference, both displays share the same styling. The bezel is ultra-thin at only 10 millimeters around the sides and top and 19mm on the bottom. This is a great screen for multi-monitor systems. In the lower right there are traditional push-buttons that work with a satisfying click. The power LED is a bright blue and cannot be dimmed.

The screen coating is typical of most computer monitors. It's rare that we see front layers that degrade image quality anymore and this Acer does well in the clarity department. Some light reflection is possible but by and large, you can place this screen anywhere and it will look good. The IPS panel is one of the best and brightest we've seen and its AHVA technology really does improve viewing angles as you'll see later on.

The stand offers almost six inches of height adjustment plus swivel, tilt and portrait mode. Everything moves with a solid feel that's never sloppy or wobbly. The upright is quite stiff too which means there's no vibration when you accidentally bump your desk during an intense word processing session.

The XB270HU's side profile is of average slimness with a prominent power bulge across the middle. There are two side-facing USB 3.0 ports (not shown in this photo). Unfortunately, there is no audio available, either digital or analog. You'll have to connect headphones or speakers directly to your computer.

Here you can see the USB port bulge and the smooth back of the monitor. The upright unsnaps to reveal a 100mm VESA mount. Ventilation is more than adequate and we never experienced any significant heat even when the monitor was left on all day. The upright contains a small hole for cable management.

The only video input available is DisplayPort. Of course you can use the XB270HU with a non-G-Sync system but then it becomes a very expensive 27-inch QHD/IPS monitor. At the far right you can see the USB 3.0 upstream port and two downstream connections. The power plug and toggle switch are not shown.