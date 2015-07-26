Acer XB280HK 28-inch G-Sync Ultra HD Gaming Monitor Review

ANSI Contrast Ratio

The final result is also the most impressive. It’s rare that ANSI contrast comes out higher than the on/off number. Apparently, a test that resembles actual content brings the XB280HK closer to the top of the pack.

Our takeaway from these benchmarks is that, while this panel isn’t exceptionally bright or contrasty, it holds its own. If you want Ultra HD and G-Sync in the same monitor, you won’t feel like you’ve settled by choosing Acer's XB280HK.