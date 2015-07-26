Acer XB280HK 28-inch G-Sync Ultra HD Gaming Monitor Review

Grayscale Tracking
Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail here.
While the XB280HK isn’t premium-priced relative to competing Ultra HD screens, it is an expensive gaming monitor. For your money, you’re getting decent grayscale performance out of the box. In the Standard picture mode, you really don’t have to make any adjustments to enjoy accurate performance. At 100 percent, the white point starts to go a little blue. But upping the Contrast control one click will fix that.
An instrumented calibration brings the errors down to almost nothing with just a few tweaks. The result is fantastic.
Here is our comparison group:
The XB280HK takes top honors for out-of-box grayscale performance. We expect that a majority of gamers will not calibrate their monitors, so if accuracy is important to you, there are few better choices in the G-Sync or FreeSync segment.
The AOC takes first place by the slimmest of margins. A difference of .04dE is essentially a wash.
Contrast ratio, brightness, chromacity & gamma tracing is where XB280HK looses the ground, but to be fair, most of the gamers won't be noticing much difference at all. But it is kind of disappointing to see Planar do better in these fields than Acer utilizing the same panel. I don't know, maybe the overdrive somehow worsen the results?
But ofcourse, it does well on uniformity and response time. Makes me wonder why XB280HK doesn't have ULMB if it's supposed to be a bundled feature with G-Sync. That should've helped in 60Hz panels more, rather than 144Hz ones.
But anyway, XB280HK looks promising, although I don't think 4K is what I prefer for gaming+life (although I do for gaming only).
It's 1.2a I presume. Since that's what is capable of 4K@60Hz other than HDMI 2.0
*Competitive Gamers
People that like to play games also like to play games in ultra HD resolutions.
ULMB uses flickering to lower persistence, which reduces the motion blur. If you've ever used 60hz CRT monitors, you'll know that flickering is painful on the eyes. This is why ULMB mode is not offered on 60hz monitors, and likely won't be offered on anything less than 75-85hz.
Top end GPU's can handle 4K just fine. You just don't play it at max settings. What is better, medium to high settings and 4K, or maxed at 1080p? That is a subjective question, and will vary from person to person.
That said, I prefer higher refresh rates than 60hz, so I'll be going 1440p before 4K.