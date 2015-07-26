Acer XB280HK 28-inch G-Sync Ultra HD Gaming Monitor Review

Gamma Response

Gamma tracking is not quite as flat as we’d like. At least the trace is pretty linear until the 90 percent mark, where it takes a dive below the line (meaning it’s a little too bright). Visually, the error doesn’t impact picture quality much. Still though, some gaming screens perform better. Calibration doesn’t affect this result, so there’s no help there. And the presets are too far apart to make a difference. Your best bet is the 2.2 setting.

Here is our comparison group again:

Since Acer’s other gaming screen, the XG270HU, takes the top spot, we have to conclude that the panel part is what’s holding our XB280HK sample back from a better score.

We calculate gamma deviation by simply expressing the difference from 2.2 as a percentage.

Since a majority of the gamma trace rides above the line, our measured average is a slightly-dark 2.32. We tried the 1.9 preset, but that’s way too light to help. We are picking nits here; this is only a small flaw.