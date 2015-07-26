Acer XB280HK 28-inch G-Sync Ultra HD Gaming Monitor Review

Color Gamut Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

Standard mode is the XB280HK’s default setting, and it provides decent color gamut accuracy. The problems occur on the red/magenta/blue side of the triangle. Blue is over-saturated at all levels, along with magenta. Red is fine at the 20, 40, and 60 percent marks, but becomes under-saturated at 80 and 100 percent. Fortunately, luminance is adjusted to compensate, so the overall error is pretty small. We would like to see higher luminance overall because that would make color look a little richer.

Calibrating the monitor doesn’t yield an improvement in the gamut results. In fact, the average error is slightly higher than before (by .35dE). We still prefer the calibrated result, however, because of its superior grayscale tracking.

Now we return to the comparison group:

This is the color gamut error before calibration. A majority of users will unpack the XB280HK and set brightness to taste, so this is a good result. If you adjust like we did, the error climbs a bit to 3.00dE. Ultimately, we prefer the calibrated screen's look, though the difference is very small.