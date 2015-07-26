Acer XB280HK 28-inch G-Sync Ultra HD Gaming Monitor Review

Color Gamut Performance
Standard mode is the XB280HK’s default setting, and it provides decent color gamut accuracy. The problems occur on the red/magenta/blue side of the triangle. Blue is over-saturated at all levels, along with magenta. Red is fine at the 20, 40, and 60 percent marks, but becomes under-saturated at 80 and 100 percent. Fortunately, luminance is adjusted to compensate, so the overall error is pretty small. We would like to see higher luminance overall because that would make color look a little richer.
Calibrating the monitor doesn’t yield an improvement in the gamut results. In fact, the average error is slightly higher than before (by .35dE). We still prefer the calibrated result, however, because of its superior grayscale tracking.
Now we return to the comparison group:
This is the color gamut error before calibration. A majority of users will unpack the XB280HK and set brightness to taste, so this is a good result. If you adjust like we did, the error climbs a bit to 3.00dE. Ultimately, we prefer the calibrated screen's look, though the difference is very small.
Contrast ratio, brightness, chromacity & gamma tracing is where XB280HK looses the ground, but to be fair, most of the gamers won't be noticing much difference at all. But it is kind of disappointing to see Planar do better in these fields than Acer utilizing the same panel. I don't know, maybe the overdrive somehow worsen the results?
But ofcourse, it does well on uniformity and response time. Makes me wonder why XB280HK doesn't have ULMB if it's supposed to be a bundled feature with G-Sync. That should've helped in 60Hz panels more, rather than 144Hz ones.
But anyway, XB280HK looks promising, although I don't think 4K is what I prefer for gaming+life (although I do for gaming only).
It's 1.2a I presume. Since that's what is capable of 4K@60Hz other than HDMI 2.0
*Competitive Gamers
People that like to play games also like to play games in ultra HD resolutions.
ULMB uses flickering to lower persistence, which reduces the motion blur. If you've ever used 60hz CRT monitors, you'll know that flickering is painful on the eyes. This is why ULMB mode is not offered on 60hz monitors, and likely won't be offered on anything less than 75-85hz.
Top end GPU's can handle 4K just fine. You just don't play it at max settings. What is better, medium to high settings and 4K, or maxed at 1080p? That is a subjective question, and will vary from person to person.
That said, I prefer higher refresh rates than 60hz, so I'll be going 1440p before 4K.