Acer XB280HK 28-inch G-Sync Ultra HD Gaming Monitor Review

Screen Uniformity: Luminance

There is no visible light bleed from the XB280HK. Even a 10.12 percent measurement is right on the edge for us; we couldn’t see any problems in normal room light. In total darkness, you can see a slight hotspot at the center of the screen.

Here’s the white field measurement:

The white field result is a little better at 9.07 percent. Regardless of the content you view, this UHD Acer screen delivers a smooth-toned image without any cloudiness or blotching.