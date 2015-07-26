Acer XB280HK 28-inch G-Sync Ultra HD Gaming Monitor Review

Pixel Response And Input Lag
Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.
Since the XB280HK maxes out at 60Hz, it can’t quite keep up with the 144Hz monitors in these tests. It is, however, the most responsive 60Hz screen we’ve ever tested. That’s a good thing considering there’s no motion blur-reduction available.
Here are the lag results:
If you want the lowest input lag, you’ll have to go to 120 or 144Hz. And the reality with variable refresh technology is that you’ll rarely be running frame rates that high unless you have serious horsepower under the hood of your PC. That is mitigated by the extra smoothness and tear-free images provided by G-Sync and FreeSync. Still, at 53ms, the XB280HK is the fastest 60Hz monitor we’ve ever tested.
Contrast ratio, brightness, chromacity & gamma tracing is where XB280HK looses the ground, but to be fair, most of the gamers won't be noticing much difference at all. But it is kind of disappointing to see Planar do better in these fields than Acer utilizing the same panel. I don't know, maybe the overdrive somehow worsen the results?
But ofcourse, it does well on uniformity and response time. Makes me wonder why XB280HK doesn't have ULMB if it's supposed to be a bundled feature with G-Sync. That should've helped in 60Hz panels more, rather than 144Hz ones.
But anyway, XB280HK looks promising, although I don't think 4K is what I prefer for gaming+life (although I do for gaming only).
It's 1.2a I presume. Since that's what is capable of 4K@60Hz other than HDMI 2.0
*Competitive Gamers
People that like to play games also like to play games in ultra HD resolutions.
ULMB uses flickering to lower persistence, which reduces the motion blur. If you've ever used 60hz CRT monitors, you'll know that flickering is painful on the eyes. This is why ULMB mode is not offered on 60hz monitors, and likely won't be offered on anything less than 75-85hz.
Top end GPU's can handle 4K just fine. You just don't play it at max settings. What is better, medium to high settings and 4K, or maxed at 1080p? That is a subjective question, and will vary from person to person.
That said, I prefer higher refresh rates than 60hz, so I'll be going 1440p before 4K.