Acer XB280HK 28-inch G-Sync Ultra HD Gaming Monitor Review

Pixel Response And Input Lag

Since the XB280HK maxes out at 60Hz, it can’t quite keep up with the 144Hz monitors in these tests. It is, however, the most responsive 60Hz screen we’ve ever tested. That’s a good thing considering there’s no motion blur-reduction available.

Here are the lag results:

If you want the lowest input lag, you’ll have to go to 120 or 144Hz. And the reality with variable refresh technology is that you’ll rarely be running frame rates that high unless you have serious horsepower under the hood of your PC. That is mitigated by the extra smoothness and tear-free images provided by G-Sync and FreeSync. Still, at 53ms, the XB280HK is the fastest 60Hz monitor we’ve ever tested.