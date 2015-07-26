Acer XB280HK 28-inch G-Sync Ultra HD Gaming Monitor Review

G-Sync Setup And Performance
By now I’m sure you know the drill for enabling G-Sync. Make sure you have the latest Nvidia drivers installed. We used version 353.06 dated May 27th in our test system. Then make sure you have at least a GeForce GTX 650Ti or better. Our PC employs a GeForce GTX Titan X, which you really need at 4K. From there, open the Nvidia control panel and check the appropriate box under “Set up G-Sync”.
Unlike older builds, you no longer need to enable G-Sync in two places. And the latest drivers support variable refresh in both windowed and full-screen applications.
Once configured, we played Far Cry 4 at various settings to see how different frame rates affected the experience. At 3840x2160, we maintained around 45 FPS with the detail preset at High. This was just low enough to cause a tiny bit of judder. Still, there were no tears. Upping the detail level to Ultra reduced the frame rate to around 35. The only difference was a tiny bit more judder, but no apparent rise in input lag. Tearing was still non-existent.
At this point, I'd say that 30 FPS is a practical lower limit not just for G-Sync, but for game play in general. Anything less and you’re looking at major judder and an obvious reduction in responsiveness. Debates about what happens below 30 FPS in a G-Sync vs. FreeSync comparison are moot in my opinion because that’s where on-screen motion is simply too slow to provide a decent experience.
Any frame rates from 35 up to the XB280HK’s maximum of 60 make for ideal playability. Will higher rates make things smoother? Absolutely. But at Ultra HD, you’re going to need more processing power than even a single Titan X can provide. Our G-Sync experience with this screen is overwhelmingly positive.
Contrast ratio, brightness, chromacity & gamma tracing is where XB280HK looses the ground, but to be fair, most of the gamers won't be noticing much difference at all. But it is kind of disappointing to see Planar do better in these fields than Acer utilizing the same panel. I don't know, maybe the overdrive somehow worsen the results?
But ofcourse, it does well on uniformity and response time. Makes me wonder why XB280HK doesn't have ULMB if it's supposed to be a bundled feature with G-Sync. That should've helped in 60Hz panels more, rather than 144Hz ones.
But anyway, XB280HK looks promising, although I don't think 4K is what I prefer for gaming+life (although I do for gaming only).
It's 1.2a I presume. Since that's what is capable of 4K@60Hz other than HDMI 2.0
*Competitive Gamers
People that like to play games also like to play games in ultra HD resolutions.
ULMB uses flickering to lower persistence, which reduces the motion blur. If you've ever used 60hz CRT monitors, you'll know that flickering is painful on the eyes. This is why ULMB mode is not offered on 60hz monitors, and likely won't be offered on anything less than 75-85hz.
Top end GPU's can handle 4K just fine. You just don't play it at max settings. What is better, medium to high settings and 4K, or maxed at 1080p? That is a subjective question, and will vary from person to person.
That said, I prefer higher refresh rates than 60hz, so I'll be going 1440p before 4K.