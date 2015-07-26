Acer XB280HK 28-inch G-Sync Ultra HD Gaming Monitor Review

Packaging And Accessories

The XB280HK arrived on our doorstep in a traditional suitcase-style carton made from sturdy double-corrugate cardboard. Plenty of rigid Styrofoam is used to protect the panel and other parts inside, along with plastic wrap to keep shiny surfaces from getting scratched.

The accessory bundle is small but includes exactly what you need: a USB 3.0 cable and a DisplayPort connector for the lone video input. An IEC power cord is also provided to feed the internal supply. The base attaches to the upright with a single captive wingnut, and that in turn snaps onto the panel for a quick tool-less assembly.