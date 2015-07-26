Acer XB280HK 28-inch G-Sync Ultra HD Gaming Monitor Review

Physical Layout
The medium anti-glare screen layer is surrounded by a thin black bezel polished to a high gloss. While a surface like this can pick up reflections, it looks much blacker than the textured surfaces found on most other monitors. A similar piano-black finish is also used on the base, along with a red accent. The whole package looks high-end.
The OSD is controlled with small mechanical buttons in the lower-right. Four keys navigate the menus and one toggles the power, flanked by a bright blue LED. The controls click with a quality feel and respond to just the right level of pressure.
The stand offers full tilt, swivel, height and portrait adjustments. All the movements are firm without too much resistance, yet the panel stays where you set it. At first glance, the bezel looks to be the same width all around. However, it’s three millimeters wider at the bottom. If you want to set up multiple screens in a vertical orientation, take this into account.
The XB280HK’s side profile is fairly slim, dominated by a bulge containing the monitor’s internals. There are two USB 3.0 downstream ports on the left side and slightly behind the edge of the panel.
You can see that there is plenty of ventilation at the top of the bulge around back. This is a cool-running monitor. Its upright contains a small cable management hole for convenience. Acer’s logo is proudly displayed at the top so your opponents will know what you’re running from across the room.
The only video input offered is a lone DisplayPort interface. The XB280HK doesn’t include audio support, so you won’t find any headphone or speaker jacks. You’ll have to route sound from your computer to an external solution. At the far right, you can see the USB 3.0 upstream and two downstream ports. Not shown is the power plug with accompanying master switch.
Contrast ratio, brightness, chromacity & gamma tracing is where XB280HK looses the ground, but to be fair, most of the gamers won't be noticing much difference at all. But it is kind of disappointing to see Planar do better in these fields than Acer utilizing the same panel. I don't know, maybe the overdrive somehow worsen the results?
But ofcourse, it does well on uniformity and response time. Makes me wonder why XB280HK doesn't have ULMB if it's supposed to be a bundled feature with G-Sync. That should've helped in 60Hz panels more, rather than 144Hz ones.
But anyway, XB280HK looks promising, although I don't think 4K is what I prefer for gaming+life (although I do for gaming only).
It's 1.2a I presume. Since that's what is capable of 4K@60Hz other than HDMI 2.0
*Competitive Gamers
People that like to play games also like to play games in ultra HD resolutions.
ULMB uses flickering to lower persistence, which reduces the motion blur. If you've ever used 60hz CRT monitors, you'll know that flickering is painful on the eyes. This is why ULMB mode is not offered on 60hz monitors, and likely won't be offered on anything less than 75-85hz.
Top end GPU's can handle 4K just fine. You just don't play it at max settings. What is better, medium to high settings and 4K, or maxed at 1080p? That is a subjective question, and will vary from person to person.
That said, I prefer higher refresh rates than 60hz, so I'll be going 1440p before 4K.