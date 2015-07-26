Acer XB280HK 28-inch G-Sync Ultra HD Gaming Monitor Review

Brightness And Contrast
Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level
Today’s comparison group has a little of everything. G-Sync is represented by the BenQ XL2420G and AOC G2460PG. FreeSync-capable panels include the BenQ XL2730Z and Acer XG270HU. Rounding out the line-up is Planar’s IX2850, which is a comparable Ultra HD screen with good performance and a relatively low price.
If the XB280HK offered blur reduction, we’d be concerned by its low max output. It doesn't though, so we aren’t. A result of 270.8707cd/m2 isn’t as high as the others, but unless you’re playing outside on your deck in Florida, it’s high enough.
A lower backlight level translates to better blacks than the rest of the group. Unfortunately, it doesn't signal better contrast.
A 777.2:1 contrast ratio isn’t terrible. However, it does lag behind the norm a bit. Planar uses the same panel part in its IX2850 and manages to coax a little more from it. This is, however, pretty close to what we’ve recorded from all of the 28-inch UHD/TN panels reviewed on Tom's Hardware. Given a choice, we’d choose the higher contrast offered by the top two screens (even though the extra pixels are nice).
Contrast ratio, brightness, chromacity & gamma tracing is where XB280HK looses the ground, but to be fair, most of the gamers won't be noticing much difference at all. But it is kind of disappointing to see Planar do better in these fields than Acer utilizing the same panel. I don't know, maybe the overdrive somehow worsen the results?
But ofcourse, it does well on uniformity and response time. Makes me wonder why XB280HK doesn't have ULMB if it's supposed to be a bundled feature with G-Sync. That should've helped in 60Hz panels more, rather than 144Hz ones.
But anyway, XB280HK looks promising, although I don't think 4K is what I prefer for gaming+life (although I do for gaming only).
It's 1.2a I presume. Since that's what is capable of 4K@60Hz other than HDMI 2.0
*Competitive Gamers
People that like to play games also like to play games in ultra HD resolutions.
ULMB uses flickering to lower persistence, which reduces the motion blur. If you've ever used 60hz CRT monitors, you'll know that flickering is painful on the eyes. This is why ULMB mode is not offered on 60hz monitors, and likely won't be offered on anything less than 75-85hz.
Top end GPU's can handle 4K just fine. You just don't play it at max settings. What is better, medium to high settings and 4K, or maxed at 1080p? That is a subjective question, and will vary from person to person.
That said, I prefer higher refresh rates than 60hz, so I'll be going 1440p before 4K.