Acer XB280HK 28-inch G-Sync Ultra HD Gaming Monitor Review

After Calibration to 200cd/m2

Calibration helps the black level and contrast numbers a little. Remember that none of the Ultra HD TN-based panels we’ve tested can match the results of lower-resolution glass in these tests.

It isn’t often we can increase contrast by calibration. Thanks to the XB280HK’s well-designed OSD controls, it becomes an exception to the norm. Acer still can't rival the BenQ screens, but it comes closer to Planar's solution at least.