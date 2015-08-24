Adata XPG SX930 SSD Review

Sequential Steady State

Even entry-level drives raise the bar compared to mechanical disks, absorbing professional workloads fairly easily. Here, we look at heavy sequential performance with the drives in steady state. This test also shows just how much the SX930 relies on caching technology to increase write performance. All of the other products in the chart show a "bathtub curve," with a deep dip in the middle where the workload is mixed, but much higher performance on the edges.

The Adata SX930's steady state write performance never increases after just 10 percent writes are added to the mix. The difference between the SX930 and other products at 100 percent writes is staggering. Under this condition, the pSLC buffers are already full and ineffective.