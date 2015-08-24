Adata XPG SX930 SSD Review

Random Write Steady State

The random 4KB write steady state benchmark doesn't represent a normal client workload, but when we take the drives down to this level, we can at least gauge performance in a RAID environment. Consistent results like those from Intel's SSD 730 (the purple line) show exactly what we want to see when choosing a drive for RAID.

The SX930 480GB delivers high 4KB write operations at peak in steady state, but fails to maintain the high level. We also observed the 480GB model dropping performance down to 0 IOPS. That is never a good sign; it suggests that you could experience pauses during intensive tasks.