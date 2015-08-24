Adata XPG SX930 SSD Review

Notebook Battery Life

For more information on how we test notebook battery life, click here.

The SX930 480GB does deliver a little more run time on battery power than the 850 EVO 500GB. For road warriors, this is an important measurement. It's always nice to have enough juice to fly across the country without looking for a place to charge along the way.

In a reduced-power environment, clock rates are deliberately reduced to conserve power. Most SSDs perform at the same speed under these conditions; the bottleneck shifts to other hardware.