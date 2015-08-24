Adata XPG SX930 SSD Review

A Closer Look

Adata made several changes to the branding of this SSD. Its hummingbird logo is gone, replaced by a much cooler flame design, and the XPG logo now has a HyperX-like aesthetic indicative of a more premium product.

We already mentioned the accessory package, but in this image you get to see what's included with every Adata XPG SX930 SSD.

We have all three members of the SX930 family to test. In this section, though, we're focusing on the 120GB model.

Aside from the capacity written on the label, the drives are identical from the outside.

The SX930 uses a 7mm case design, so it will fit in notebooks that require the thinner form factor. Adata includes a 7mm-to-9.5mm adapter bracket if you need it for drive sleds and trays.

A desktop adapter bracket is also included. Most newer PC cases include mounting options for installing 2.5-inch drives. But many older systems do not. The adapter will come in useful if you need it.

Inside, we find a half-length PCB that reduces manufacturing cost. The 120GB model uses four flash packages, or half of what the 240GB model has. Adata's 480GB SX930 uses eight packages, just like the 240GB model, but with increased density.

The JMicron JMF670H controller is based on a single-core ARM9 processor and uses Nanya DDR3 for cache and page table mapping.

Adata bins and packages Micron flash in-house. The company's part numbers do not correlate with Micron's, and a public decoder does not exist at this time.