Six 2.5” High-Capacity Notebook Hard Drives

Benchmark Results: Data Rate And Interface Bandwidth

The results of the sequential read and write tests are clearly grouped by spindle speed. The 7200 RPM Toshiba MK6461GSYN and Western Digital Scorpio Black WD7500BPKT drives achieve the highest performance, with a significant gap between the fastest WD and second-place Toshiba models. The 5400 RPM WD10JPVT nips at the heels of Toshiba’s offering, making it the fastest disk in its class.

Both the 500 GB Samsung Spinpoint M8 HN-M500MBB and 1 TB Spinpoint M8 HN-M101MBB make the most out of the SATA 3Gb/s interface’s available bandwidth.