Six 2.5” High-Capacity Notebook Hard Drives

Benchmark Results: Data Rate And Interface Bandwidth
The results of the sequential read and write tests are clearly grouped by spindle speed. The 7200 RPM Toshiba MK6461GSYN and Western Digital Scorpio Black WD7500BPKT drives achieve the highest performance, with a significant gap between the fastest WD and second-place Toshiba models. The 5400 RPM WD10JPVT nips at the heels of Toshiba’s offering, making it the fastest disk in its class.
Both the 500 GB Samsung Spinpoint M8 HN-M500MBB and 1 TB Spinpoint M8 HN-M101MBB make the most out of the SATA 3Gb/s interface’s available bandwidth.
Nice article as a whole
someday.....
One minor point: good to know that i7-920 is now part of Sandybridge. Can you check???
What flaw? The fact that the hard drive automatically goes to sleep (parks its head) after eight seconds of inactivity, and since this is hardwired into the firmware it completely dismisses what you set in your Power Options in the Windows 7 Control Panel. Why is this bad? Because if the HDD is inactive for more than eight seconds it needs to unpark its head, and that creates a very noticeable lag when launching applications or working with files because the process takes a few seconds to complete, not to mention it puts more stress on the HDD mechanics.
Unless it's simply for a storage drive where you don't care about performance I recommend you go with Seagate, Hitachi, or Samsung for laptop HDDs instead.
Hitachi 750GB $140-160
Samsung 1TB $220
WD 750GB $160
WD 1TB $230