Single-Slot Graphics: Whose Card Is Fastest?

Benchmark Results: S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat

The Call of Pripyat benchmark’s minimum frame rate is roughly half of its average frame rate for all cards. That means the GeForce GT 440 can’t make the grade at 1280x720 when using Ultra quality, while the GTS 450 and HD 6850 sail through.

It appears our settings were a little too aggressive at 1680x1050, with only the Radeon HD 6850 passing the mark. Our test notes say a minimum of 22 FPS accompanied the average of 39.5.

The Radeon HD 6850 passes 1920x1080 with AA disabled, but finally falls victim to this graphics-heavy title with AA enabled.