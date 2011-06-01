Single-Slot Graphics: Whose Card Is Fastest?

Test Settings

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-2600K (Sandy Bridge) LGA 1155, 3.40 GHz, 8 MB L3 Cache Overclocked to 4.00 GHz at 1.25 V, 40x Turbo Boost multiplier, EIST/C1E On Motherboard Asus P8P67 Deluxe, BIOS 1502 (03/02/2011): Intel P67 Express, LGA 1155 RAM Kingston KHX1600C9D3K2/8GX: 8 GB DDR3-1600 CAS 9-9-9-27 Hard Drive Samsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Seasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics Nvidia 270.61 AMD Catalyst 11.5 Chipset Intel INF 9.2.0.1019

Keeping a graphics test honest requires the minimization of performance-hindering influences from the rest of the system. We started by overclocking our CPU to 4.0 GHz, then added Samsung’s super-fast SSD.

While older games often suffer from latencies higher than CAS 9 at DDR3-1600, those bottlenecks only occur during moderate graphics loads. The graphically-intense settings of today’s comparison shift the bottlenecks back towards our tested GPUs. Setting the baseline for “better than adequate” is Kingston’s 8 GB DDR3-1600 CAS 9 dual-channel kit.

Seasonic’s X760 power supply became a member of our standardized hardware set by offering excellent efficiency, modular cables, and a solid reputation for reliability. Today, its 80 PLUS Gold efficiency aids in a more accurate assessment of system power consumption.