Single-Slot Graphics: Whose Card Is Fastest?

Benchmark Results: Crysis

A game that once amazed its players with what had been spectacular graphics, Crysis continues to tax hardware with its high system overhead. Pushing the rest of our parts to extremes assures that its results will primarily be graphics-constrained.

It’s a rough start for the GeForce GT 440, since our test notes say it couldn’t achieve a minimum of 20 FPS at a mere 1280x720 resolution. Those same test notes reveal the GeForce GTS 450 perfectly adequate at 28.63 FPS (minimum) with AA enabled.

The GeForce GTS 450 looks like it’s about to drop out at 1680x1050, yet our test notes revealed a minimum 22.25 FPS at 4x AA.

It’s an all-Radeon HD 6850 game at 1920x1080, our test notes revealing the 45.6 FPS average (above) is tied to a minimum frame rate of 27.55 FPS. The GeForce GTS 450 consistently drops below 20 FPS at various scenes when using this resolution, and the GeForce GT 440 couldn’t even get an average above that low-mark.