Single-Slot Graphics: Whose Card Is Fastest?

Benchmark Results: Crysis
A game that once amazed its players with what had been spectacular graphics, Crysis continues to tax hardware with its high system overhead. Pushing the rest of our parts to extremes assures that its results will primarily be graphics-constrained.
It’s a rough start for the GeForce GT 440, since our test notes say it couldn’t achieve a minimum of 20 FPS at a mere 1280x720 resolution. Those same test notes reveal the GeForce GTS 450 perfectly adequate at 28.63 FPS (minimum) with AA enabled.
The GeForce GTS 450 looks like it’s about to drop out at 1680x1050, yet our test notes revealed a minimum 22.25 FPS at 4x AA.
It’s an all-Radeon HD 6850 game at 1920x1080, our test notes revealing the 45.6 FPS average (above) is tied to a minimum frame rate of 27.55 FPS. The GeForce GTS 450 consistently drops below 20 FPS at various scenes when using this resolution, and the GeForce GT 440 couldn’t even get an average above that low-mark.
For example, there are few, if any, reviews on noiseless CPUs (meaning, fanless) and too few if any reviews on GPUs without fans. Small form factors have thankfully been addressed a bit, but some of the smallest sizes are still not represented well in reviews.
Even if you are into killing evil Zargons with your pimped out main computer (which many are not anyway), there is still a cool factor of a computer that fits in your hand that can be used in other locations like a kitchen, or living room, or both since you can pick it up and move it easily.
Articles like this, that might not pertain to a main computer (or may), are interesting, since most of us have several computers, and know several people that ask our assistance in making decisions, and there are often criteria like this involved.
Still, I also like the idea of reviewing different approaches of hardware pieces. We all have different needs, so different hardware (forms) need to be addressed as well 8)
Cheers!
The Tom's Hardware team put a lot of effort into getting as many companies onboard as possible for this. PowerColor should have been excluded since its product was actually too late to meet the test deadline, but that's a non-issue since the card didn't show up. And Galaxy, Galaxy Where Art Thou? You would think companies like that would be in touch with ALL the major sites, wouldn't you?
I really don't know what I would think, I'm completely unfamiliar with the process of acquiring test hardware from companies. Is this really unusual behavior from Galaxy and Power Color (ignoring or passing up a request to review one of their new products)?
As for PowerColor, they said they sent one. Either they screwed up, or something happened to the card along the way. Either way, I wasn't going to worry about the cause of this conundrum since it was too late to deal with.
I really don't know what's up with Galaxy. Chances are they might have simply cut their marketing department.