Trending

Thermalright's Shaman VGA Cooler: The Quiet Giant?

By

Thermalright's Shaman is the largest VGA cooler we've ever seen. Having recently reviewed three competing aftermarket graphics cooling solutions, we're eager to find out if size really matters when it comes to overclocking the ultra-hot GeForce GTX 480.

Benchmark Results: Thermal And Acoustic Performance

Thermalright's Shaman sails past the competition by a large margin when it comes to our thermal measurement. Simply put, the Shaman offers twice the performance of the stock cooler, and bests excellent aftermarket options by at least 10 degrees Celsius.

These are unquestionably impressive results, and Shaman's raw cooling ability can not be denied. Having said that, ultimate cooling performance isn't nearly as meaningful if the accompanying acoustics leave you deaf. Let's check out the noise performance next.

The Shaman not only delivers superior cooling capacity, but it does so quietly. The huge 140 mm fan doesn't need to spin quickly to push a significant amount of air through the large cooler, and as a result the near silence doesn't require a compromise in thermal performance.

To be fair, the other aftermarket coolers are plenty quiet, but the Shaman simply raises the bar.

55 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 28 December 2010 11:26
    Great it you only have 1 GPU and no other expansion cards because the thing takes up like 4 slots
    Reply
  • dstln 28 December 2010 11:28
    It looks like a good option for enthusiasts who want a quiet system. Besides that, I fail to see the point.
    Reply
  • tomskent 28 December 2010 11:50
    It would of been nice to take a picture of the card looking down on it from the top so we could see/estimate how many slots it would take up.
    how many slots does it exactly take up?
    Reply
  • tomskent 28 December 2010 11:58
    A picture of the card in the case would of been nice
    Reply
  • nebun 28 December 2010 12:02
    so how am i going to set this up in SLI?
    Reply
  • duk3 28 December 2010 12:18
    It's not a case, it's a test bed.
    You aren't going to set this up in SLI, especially with the VRM heatsink going one way and the 140mm fan going the other.
    Reply
  • Tamz_msc 28 December 2010 12:29
    Wow!
    Reply
  • mx2138 28 December 2010 13:06
    I'm a tad bit interested on the total weight card+cooler...
    Reply
  • fatkid35 28 December 2010 13:25
    ultra mega E peen points. this in a case would look like the backside of your refrigerator.seriously, go look right now!
    Reply
  • zodiacfml 28 December 2010 14:04
    thanks for the nice conclusion. on the same note, watercooling and large air heatsinks are same with this cooler right here, there isn't much to be gained in terms of adding more clock speed.
    for the right reasons, i would still get WC or large sinks.
    Reply