Three AMD AM1 Motherboards For The Kabini APU, Reviewed

Results: Audio and Video Encoding
Dismayed by the inability of AMD's Kabini-based Athlon 5350 to play even semi-modern games at very low graphics settings, I was at least somewhat pleased to see its 2.05 GHz CPU cores generating decent audio transcoding times in iTunes and Lame.
HandBrake encodes occur almost in real-time, bringing us back to 21st-century performance levels. That's not bad, particularly since we're looking at transcode times across four Jaguar cores. That's AMD's less complex x86 architecture.
TotalCode Studio performance lags, but this is a motherboard comparison and the boards all look comparable.
Why not throw a mid-ranged discreet GPU in there and see what happens? It's all we really want to know. Otherwise this platform is for strictly 2D flash games.
Just because the technology is the same, it doesn't mean that it well perform on par with the PS4.
Asus 33 Euro
Gigabyte 32 Euro
MSI 30 Euro
I am gonna get the Asus at that price...
Can it play 1080p/4k videos? (30 or 60fps) youtube or downloaded
Can it play games that are meant to work on low end PCs?
What is the HTML5 performance?
What is the average total cost of the system?
How can you further improve the system value, depending on the components you choose to buy for it?