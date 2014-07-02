Three AMD AM1 Motherboards For The Kabini APU, Reviewed

Results: Audio and Video Encoding

Dismayed by the inability of AMD's Kabini-based Athlon 5350 to play even semi-modern games at very low graphics settings, I was at least somewhat pleased to see its 2.05 GHz CPU cores generating decent audio transcoding times in iTunes and Lame.

HandBrake encodes occur almost in real-time, bringing us back to 21st-century performance levels. That's not bad, particularly since we're looking at transcode times across four Jaguar cores. That's AMD's less complex x86 architecture.

TotalCode Studio performance lags, but this is a motherboard comparison and the boards all look comparable.