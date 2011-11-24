The Amazon Kindle Fire: Benchmarked, Tested, And Reviewed

Benchmark Results: Real-World Performance
Our input lag test tends to be on the optimistic side, because I only measure the time it takes for the first letter of a word to appear on a screen. So, this score really reflects baseline performance. However, input lag tends to vary within a 100 ms range, which is why lag can be much higher than what we're showing here, especially if you can type well on a tablet.
Generally, input lag on the Fire hovers around 300 ms, which should be fine for most people. If you're typing fast, lag can increase to levels sufficiently high to be noticeable. Occasionally, high input lag also manifests itself when the Fire has to wake from standby or when you're trying to perform multiple commands in quick succession.
Given the relatively long time it takes to launch a browser, any performance issue is likely more related to software than hardware. The OMAP 4430 boasts as much processing power as Nvidia's Tegra 2, and we've seen plenty of tablets based on that SoC offering better scores. As it stands, the customized Amazon environment based on Android 2.3 benchmarks less impressively than Honeycomb.
Ummm.... what? :heink: This is a Kindle Fire review.....
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
TomsHardware.com
Ever heard of bots? There're tons of those on Tom's nowadays.
GoldengooseJust give him the 6990, the poor fellow just wants to play BF3.
A GPU of a 560 Ti level maxes it out @ 1080p, no need for a 6990.
Back to topic...
ROFL, and who needs a tablet without all that? That's right, Amazon fanboys. That company is an utter POS that is not unlike Apple, designing underpowered useless products and delivering them as "innovative". The only "innovative" thing here is a complete dependency on the company's online services... oops, nevermind, Apple did it first :kaola:
And do not say "ya, but you can root it!!!". That's nice, people can jailbreak their iPads. You cannot include rooting and jailbreaking when you talk about something being open
The Fire doesn't have either of those things. Not going to work. You should check out the specs of the Fire first.