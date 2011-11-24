The Amazon Kindle Fire: Benchmarked, Tested, And Reviewed

Benchmark Results: Wireless Performance
Earlier this year, the lab overhauled the process of evaluating Wi-Fi performance. For background information, check out page 10 of Acer Iconia Tab A500: A Tablet With Honeycomb 3.1. Moving forward, I'm going to focus mostly on throughput, which is why I've elected to exclude response time scores. Generally, these two metrics go hand in hand, so I feel that it's somewhat redundant to publish both.
Two scenarios are being tested here:
- Five feet, line-of-sight: The wireless device is set five feet from the router without any obstructions.
- 20 feet, no line-of-sight: The wireless device is set 20 feet from the router and there are three drywall obstructions in our testing environment that reflect the possible degradation you might see in an indoor environment.
All devices idle for two minutes before testing in order to prevent power-saving rules in the OS from affecting wireless performance.
Ummm.... what? :heink: This is a Kindle Fire review.....
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
TomsHardware.com
Ever heard of bots? There're tons of those on Tom's nowadays.
GoldengooseJust give him the 6990, the poor fellow just wants to play BF3.
A GPU of a 560 Ti level maxes it out @ 1080p, no need for a 6990.
Back to topic...
ROFL, and who needs a tablet without all that? That's right, Amazon fanboys. That company is an utter POS that is not unlike Apple, designing underpowered useless products and delivering them as "innovative". The only "innovative" thing here is a complete dependency on the company's online services... oops, nevermind, Apple did it first :kaola:
And do not say "ya, but you can root it!!!". That's nice, people can jailbreak their iPads. You cannot include rooting and jailbreaking when you talk about something being open
The Fire doesn't have either of those things. Not going to work. You should check out the specs of the Fire first.